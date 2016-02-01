These 15 undercover hackers have pledged not to wind up before they bust all the vulgar pages on Facebook, finds Punita Maheshwari.

Online prostitution and circulation of nude pictures of girls on social media may be catnip for perverts, but it certainly bothers this bunch of young men. Instead of raising a stink on social media, creating memes or acting outraged they decided to take the attack to the perps. Virtually. Expert coders all, they came together and formed a super-secret hacker group called Kerala Cyber Warriors to take down all such pages. We believe them, when they say they are going to bust all such rackets, and here’s why — in a span of six months, they have taken down over 250 FB pages that were involved in such activities.

As they let the numbers do the talking, one thing is evident - no one knows who they are! With code names and secret operations, this team has taken all the measures to ensure they're as anonymous as they are efficient. Truth be told, the only way they agreed to talk to us was through Facebook chat with a generic account, “Nobody, not even our families, knows what we do. Some of us even have a different day job. If everyone knows what we do, it will be difficult to hack the profiles,” says the Red Lizard (code name of a team member).

Needless to say, to be in a team like this, one needs a quirky skill set. That's why recruitment (it's more on a reputation basis in this game) is a tricky business, but the man (or maybe woman) in charge is always ready to take risks with good recruits.

“We hire people and teach them the hacking skills ourselves. If, at any point, we get sluggish responses from them, we ban them forever. And there are no second chances,” he says. “We do prefer people who have taken a course in ethical hacking but it is not a mandatory requirement,” he believes.

Building a team like this has paid off, as they have taken down down racket pages run by a celebrity and had a one-on-one cyber war with Pakistani hackers attacking Indian websites. “You should see the enthusiasm of the team when such cases come up,” he smiles. But what follows after busting these profiles is not something very pretty. “We receive suicide threats by the page admins after we hack their profiles.

Most of them have this particular dialogue – ‘what if our family will know about us’. So, we blur their identity on our FB page and share it with the police to take the case forward,” he explains.

So what's next? “There was and is only one vision that we follow – hack pages till not even a single one survives,” the Red Lizard signs off.