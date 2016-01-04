Piyush Jha is one of the rare few who has used different types of media to express himself — films, novels, web and radio. The director of Chalo America, King of Bollywood and Sikandar, then turned to writing crime fiction. His latest work, Raakshas, will now be made into a film. Excerpts from a freewheeling chat...

What is the theme of Raakshas?

My new book Raakshas is about a serial killer who aspires to become India's #1 serial killer. It explores the criminal mind in a thrilling story from the perspective of the criminal, who is also the protagonist of the story. I would describe him as a victim of India. A product of our country's antiquated police machinery.

What drew you to this theme?

I've done a lot of reading and research on serial killers over the years and found that there was no in depth look at this phenomenon in India. In fact, people tend to deny the existence of serial killers. I wanted to bring to light how easy it is for a determined person to go on a killing spree in India, if he decides to do so.

What kind of person were you in your college?

I have completed a BA in Psychology from Mithibai College, Mumbai University and then I did an MBA from KJ Somaiya Institute in Mumbai. Ever since my college days, I've always been fascinated by criminal psychology. I would perhaps have explored an MA in this field were it not for pressure from my family. But, I was always inquisitive about the new breakthroughs in the field of psychology even though formally I was studying Marketing Management.

After an MBA, what made you jump to films and then books?

After 3-4 years in the corporate sector as a 'suit', I realised that I really wanted to explore the creative passions I had inside me. So I took the first step and became an ad filmmaker. After that, I just opened myself up to possibilities and soon a filmmaking opportunity came my way and I grabbed it. In between films, I developed some stories which became my first book, and suddenly a whole new parallel career as a novelist emerged.

What's in the pipeline?

I'm currently developing a crime-based mega series for a Hindi channel. Also, one of my books is being turned into a web-series. Apart from this, I'm ready with the screenplay of my next film. Meanwhile, Raakshas too is being developed for the big screen.

This thrilling narrative of a serial killer’s life and the unusual and challenging investigation to catch him, uncovers a chilling trail of unspeakable torment and cruelty-the tale of Raakshas