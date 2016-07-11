I am a 19-year-old male. I harbour uncontrollable lust towards my cousin who is just 14-years-old. I have often touched her with bad intention. I want to overcome this temptation and put an end to this evil feeling. Want help

Dear Readers,

Honestly, I was stunned when I received this query and decided to take it up as the topic for our conversation this week.

But, happiness doused the shock as I thought a person at least approached us for help rather than pursuing the feeling.

This shows that our conscience is the best guide of our life. On behalf of the New Indian Express EDEX team, I’d like to say that THIS WAS EXACTLY the purpose of our column. Our tag line is “Your life’s Coach” and this is where we see the purpose of our column being served.

What is Sexual Abuse?

Sexual abuse is also referred to as MOLESTATION. It’s forcing any form of sexual behaviour onto another who is unaware, uncomfortable or doesn’t agree for the same. It also involves using an individual or forcing them to do any act for the sake of sexual stimulation.

This case could be of child sexual abuse, as the girl is a minor. I’m concerned because if this kind of behavior in other men is ignored, it might escalate to rape.

Why Does This Happen?

Sexual stimulation or arousal is natural, hence, referred to as ANIMAL INSTINCT. It is what we all possess and is a result of hormonal changes and adulthood.

Sexual use or abuse of individuals is the inability to control sexual desires and use opportunities to satisfy oneself. We cannot point out one factor as the reason, there might be many reasons for this behaviour.

Two of the main factors that I’ve come across in my practice are as follows.

Position of Power

The position or authority an individual possesses. For example, a boss might instill fear of dismissal in an employee, etc.

Accessibility hence Exploitation, Especially in the Case of Children

In case of easy access, like in this case where the girl is his cousin or generally in other cases where chances of isolation or no supervision exist, individuals might exercise their position of power to ensure that the abuse never comes out in the open.

My Advice

In case there’s anyone else who is going through the same feelings — I want you to be very clear about one aspect, you have to STOP IT!

Understand that this accounts to SEXUAL ABUSE and MOLESTATION and is a criminal offence. Especially child sexual abuse is strictly dealt with.

Avoid the ones you are attracted to. Be aware of how it affects people, especially women. It’ll drive them to depression and give them suicidal tendencies. You don’t want their curses or negative karma to ruin your life right?

On a physiological note, these urges are a result of increased testosterone levels in our bodies. The best way to control it is to join a gym. Not only will you build muscles, you will also refrain from thinking of using or abusing once you have developed the capacity to have consensual sex after you have honed your social skills. But ensure that you use protection always!

It’s natural to be EXCITED or AROUSED. I suggest you immediately go to a bathroom and follow healthy masturbation. I say HEALTHY as it’s OK once in a while, not as part of your daily routine.

Remember the consequences if you get caught. They might lodge a complaint. Once you’re aware of the consequences, the fear will keep you from giving in.

If you respect me, follow my advice and MAKE ME PROUD! It’ll make me more proud as I would be keeping a girl from facing hell as you changed from today.

Parents, ENSURE THAT YOU NEVER LET YOUR KIDS OUT OF YOUR SIGHT for a long time. Someone you least suspect might be up to something like this.

My Final Word

Let’s become ROLE MODELS for the FUTURE. Let’s become protectors of women. Let’s make others who are facing what you’re facing understand and be a part in changing their lives for the better! What say? Hope you’re all with me...

With Regards,

Adarsh Basavaraj

The Coach

Here are some more queries:

I can't talk to boys, girls or to an audience. When I start to talk, I don't find words and I start to shiver. I can't even walk in front of them. What can I do to change my behaviour? Awkward Me

You're suffering from stage fear. Conquering stage fear isn't tough. You just need to practice. Remember that everyone makes mistakes, and it's OK in the beginning. You'll pick up confidence and won't be nervous eventually. It depends on how much effort you put in to conquer it. Please understand that we all passed this phase and it's a part of life. Here are some tips.

Reach the venue where you need to be on stage much earlier and get comfortable with the ambience. If you get a chance, interact with the audience so that you don't feel threatened on stage and you would have some friendly faces there, as you would have already acquainted yourself with them. Imagine your most favorite person is sitting amidst the audience and train yourself not to let them down. If you're tense, do something that relaxes you as long as it's not alcohol (just kidding). You'll have to ensure that you look confident, so dress your best. That'll help.

I am married and working in Ooty. I finished MSc and am planning for a PhD but I can't concentrate. People say someone did black magic on me. I am unhappy and get angry often. Irritable One

Firstly, remember YOUR BELIEFS are YOURS! YOU CAN CONTROL THEM. If you believe in black magic, you're giving yourself an EXCUSE for your FAILURE.

Believe in the concept of KARMA. Even if someone has tried to make your life miserable, they'll face ten times more trouble. So just remove all this from your head and focus on what's important.

Also, understand what you want to do in life and what's interesting to you. Sorry to say this buddy, you're too mixed up. That's why you're frustrated and angry often. FOCUS and PRIORITISING are the key words to solving all your problems.

Continue with your work, do a PhD if it'll add value to your profession and help you in the future. If not, focus on what you're interested in and passionate about. Do ONE THING AT A TIME and complete it, and be careful in what you choose to do.

Also, start going for a jog or practice meditation.

I get anxious over quarrels and I am often short tempered. What should I do? Angry Me

If you're getting angry it means you are angry with yourself. First figure that out.

You might be frustrated because of other factors. What I'm trying to make you aware of is that, when you're facing a challenge it is common to get angry when someone disturbs you.

So, relax and write down all issues bothering you. Once that's done, decide whom to take help from.

The best people to go to for help are your parents! There's nobody with more genuine care and concern than them. Just in case it's an issue you cannot discuss with them, then your siblings or cousins who you're well-connected with might help you out too. If nothing works, you can always write to me, but first you need to figure out what's bothering you.

I'm a first year student. My trouble is that I get nervous, also I'm dealing with anxiety. I get upset over little things. Often, I spend my day sweating and worrying. I have exams and I'm not able to concentrate on anything. Please help me. Restless Soul

The reason you are feeling this is because, you are thinking about what's going to happen in the FUTURE. Live in the present. Not even GOD can control what's going to happen. As long as you're GOOD, GOOD WILL HAPPEN TO YOU! Also, you're sensitive. That's why you get upset over little things. I'll give you a magic trick but you must promise to follow my instructions. Surround yourself with family and friends. If you don't like something, be polite and express it. Some things that aren't in your control might still hurt you though and here comes the MAGIC TRICK. Write down that incident, person, or thing hurting you. Close your eyes, keeping that sheet in hand, imagine that it's slowly being erased from your mind and tear that paper simultaneously.

Regarding your concentration levels, follow these tips. Give yourself breaks while you're studying and find out how long you can study for without losing focus. When you're hungry or uncomfortable, it leads to distraction. So make yourself comfortable. To ensure that your mind doesn't wander, close your eyes and allow your mind to wander for ten minutes before studying.

I love one girl but I couldn't propose to her due to my fat body, what could I do? Lovestruck

I completely understand what you're going through because I've faced this issue too. If you're conscious about your looks, it means that YOU DON'T LOVE YOURSELF. When you don't love yourself how will anyone else?

Forget about your looks and tell yourself I LOVE MYSELF everyday! Also, understand that you're having an infatuation or a CRUSH on a girl. The more you tell yourself that you LOVE HER, more the damages if it doesn't work out. Also, going up to a girl and directly telling her I LOVE YOU will NOT WORK unless she has feelings for you too. So remember, when you really find 'The One', she'll love you for the way you are, so BE YOURSELF! Once you've become comfortable interacting with her and find that she is interested in you, exchange numbers and chat every now and then. If both of you are able to keep each other company, then ask her out for a cup of coffee. If you've gotten it right, I'm sure she'll meet you more often. If you feel she's not showing interest in you, then just be neutral, remain good friends and move on. You'll eventually find a girl who's right for you.

I am a 16-year-old studying in XII. My problem is I don't know what I'm good at. Sometimes I feel like a loser. Help me find my hidden talent. Sad one

Chillax, buddy! It's a natural process of everyone's life. You are young and have the time to figure it out. This is the age where you experiment with your interests. The best way to discover your potential is to be aware and conscious of yourself. You should be observant about what you can do naturally. For example, I have always been talkative. My friends would say that I could even make a stone talk. That's when I decided to become a communications trainer. Search for hints like that. Keep your mind open and maintain a positive attitude. Be calm, yet aware. Try to think of what you're appreciated for by family and friends or analyse what your friends ALWAYS come to you for help with, that is what you're naturally good at. Focus on that and pursue that.

Confused about where your life is going, what to do next, how to handle life’s curveballs or where to get great relationship advice? Never fear, The Coach is here. Life guru Adarsh Basavaraj will answer all your queries on WhatsApp! So what are you waiting for? Total anonymity will also be extended on request, and select queries will be answered in Edex