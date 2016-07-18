Home Education Edex

Tech sparking coaching to the corners of India

Crediting technology for the thriving online test preparation market, Vikas Singh advocates to make education accessible

The secret of education lies in respecting the student, said Ralph Waldo Emerson, the well-known 19th century American essayist, scholar and teacher par excellence. Students often come from far off places, with different socio-economic backgrounds and various aptitudes. To enable them to reach their aspirations is the true spirit of education. The success of technology driven innovations in the Indian test preparation market is an apt example of the above dictum.

Here, common entrance tests provide entry into professional courses and institutions. They are a subject of interest, often dominating national headlines. Especially, for fields like Chartered Accountancy and Civil Service preliminary exams, nearly 2.25 lakh [statistic data available on ICAI website] and 4.5 lakh [statistic data available on UPSC website] students respectively appeared in 2015.

TECH.jpgIn fact, the sheer competitive intensity of entrance tests has given birth to the coaching industry as an estimated two crore [Inc 42 report] students vie every year for the few coveted places in prime courses and institutions throughout India. While the individual led and organized traditional coaching institutes are mushrooming in bigger cities that cater to a limited lot of students, the majority of aspirants from the tier II cities, semi-urban and rural areas are unable to access them. Limiting factors like lack of resources to move to a bigger city, lack of access to faculties in their hometowns are a few reasons that deprive students from large parts of the country to access quality mentoring. 

In such a scenario, online and blended coaching model brings a disruption. Not only does it overcome geographical challenges and brings the best of faculty and content to the students in a cost-effective manner, but it also delivers value alongside superior learning outcomes. It is evident from the increased number of rank holders coming from tier II and III cities, who have been coached by some of these tech-enabled institutes.

Here, technology plays the role of an enabler. While access to the internet is growing in urban areas, the adoption of technology in semi-urban and rural areas is still limited. Hence to implement an online test preparation, learning model, consideration factors like the setting-up of infrastructure, it’s continuous up-keep and the regular management of multiple touch points simultaneously, is not easy.

Given the growing popularity of ED-tech platforms like VSAT based (Very Small Aperture Terminal) in the test preparation market, technology is rapidly providing a level playing field to aspirants regardless of their location and economic status. With VSAT technology, students are availing best of coaching services in their hometown, at a much lesser cost.

When online and digital courses provide conveniently downloadable materials, VSAT enabled classes provide direct access to the star faculty, in face to face like mode. As a learning model, this technological platform provides broadband communications.

The annual growth witnessed by this market is fuelled by the needs of the regional markets. It is an indication of the biggest change seen in the coaching industry in the recent past. 

