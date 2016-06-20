Have a passion for designing footwear? Or were you the one who would always linger at every artefact in the museum? It’s time you pursue what you really want to.

Offbeat is a big buzzword being thrown around these days. Whether it pertains to one’s choices in career, travel destination, or even food, anything ‘offbeat’ is considered cool. While engineering and medicine are still the most sought-after degree courses in the country, there are several offbeat others which you might not know even existed. Here are five of them, and if you’re yet to get a degree, considering these courses might not be a bad idea.

Jewellery Design at Indian Institute of Gems & Jewellery (IIGJ) Mumbai in collaboration with Welingkar Institute of Management: Looking for a glittering career? This is a three-year Graduate Program in Jewellery Design & Manufacturing Techniques. In initial semesters, the syllabus for these courses includes an introduction to jewellery, fundamentals of design, manufacturing and technology, an introduction to diamond grading, jewellery designing, merchandising research, etc.

BSc in Footwear Design & Production at Footwear Design and Development Institute: Yes, you read that right. There is indeed an institute dedicated to the craft of designing and developing footwear. Falling under the ambit of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the institute offers this course at seven campuses, and also offers an MSc course in the same subject.

Metal Work at Mumbai University - Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) in Metal Work: If you think you’re artistic and want to pursue an off-beat avenue, this is the course for you. Metal work might not seem like a fine art, which is why it’s a surprise to find this course in the BFA category. The institute also offers a Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Performing Folk Arts.

MA in Museology at National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology, New Delhi: Do you feel like losing yourself in history whenever you visit a museum? If you have had any fascination for museums, or if you’ve liked Ben Stiller’s Night at the Museum series, here’s the course just for you — centred solely around museums.

One Year Master’s Program in Government at MIT School of Government: If anyone tells you that politics cannot be taught in a classroom, here’s your reply. This institute offers a programme for a career in politics and government. Who knows, maybe many of the future leaders of the country are already studying here.

Why unusual careers are A thing of The Present

No regrets

Following your heart can never be a bad thing. And if an unusual career is your calling and you decide to pay heed to it, then you can live life with no regrets of passing up an opportunity you have always pined for. After all, how many people can actually say that they are doing what they intended to do?

World’s your oyster

The scope of unusual careers is usually unexplored. There is so much you can discover for yourself. Set the rules or break them, stick to the plan or use improv — it’s your game and it’s up to you to decide how it should be played

46 per cent of the work force in India is stressed and one of the major reasons is performance at work

You can also flex those creative muscles and innovate. Is there anything greater than creative satisfaction in a career? We don’t think so