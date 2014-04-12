At first glance, it is difficult to spot the difference, what with "supporters" jostling to have a snap taken with the "BJP's prime ministerial candidate".

However, a closer look reveals it is not Narendra Modi but his lookalike Vikas Mahante, who is having a hectic schedule during the ongoing poll campaign, with increasing demand from saffron alliance candidates to participate in their events.

The 52-year-old businessman from suburban Malad, who is otherwise apolitical, cannot help predict the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections.

"I see a Modi wave. And in a big way," Mahante told PTI as he readied to set off for another road show, this one to campaign for Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai North West constituency Gajanan Kirtikar.

Asked how it feels to be mobbed as a Modi lookalike, Mahante recalls the incident in December, when the real Modi visited Mumbai and he went at the rally venue to catch a glimpse of him.

The crowd, mistaking Mahante for Modi, surrounded him and it was after much difficulty that security personnel were able to separate him from the "fans" who thought he was the real Modi.

Asked what other "similarities" he shares with the Gujarat chief minister, besides his looks, mannerisms and attire, Mahante says that like Modi he also loves poetry.

Kirtikar said Mahante's resemblance to Modi has made him a crowd-puller. For the "Modi from Malad", being mobbed on road by people wanting to click photos with him is a daily routine.