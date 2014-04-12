A book by the Prime Minister's former media adviser provided ammunition to BJP to attack Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul with the party saying they "deliberately compromised the dignity of PMO".

"PM's former media advisor Sanjay Baru's book says if Manmohan Singh wanted to do some good work, there was pressure on him to give credit for it to Rahul Gandhi. Congress people must react on this," BJP chief media coordinator Ravishankar Prasad said at a press conference here today.

The book also validates BJP's long-held charge that the Gandhis had lowered the dignity of Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he maintained.

"The mother-son duo (Sonia & Rahul) deliberately compromised the dignity of the office of Prime Minister so they could rule without being held accountable," he alleged.

The book, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister', says Singh had been "defanged" by Congress in his second term with Gandhi deciding on key appointments to the Cabinet and to the PMO. The PM, Baru says, seemed to "surrender" to her and to the UPA constituents.

Prasad used the book's title to take potshots at Congress and Singh.

"We will not give an accidental Prime Minister to this country. Narendra Modi will work more like a leader of India. He will work as a representative of 1.25 billion people of the country. A country's Prime Minister must be the leader of its people," Prasad said.