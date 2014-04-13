Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sunday taunted BJP's prime ministerial hopeful Narendra Modi over refusing to wear only one type of cap, the one worn by Muslims, at election rallies.



He posted pictures on Twitter showing Modi wearing headgears of various types except the one Muslims usually wear.



Commenting on the pictures, Abdullah said: "Modi says he doesn't want to wear headgears to fool people. OK! We got it."



"... the problem isn't that you (Narendra Modi) refuse to wear caps/turbans for a photo op, it is the refusing of only one type of cap that is wrong," the chief minister, who is also the president of the National Conference, said.



In his election rallies, Abdullah has targetted Modi many times in both the Hindu majority Jammu region as well as the Muslim majority Kashmir Valley areas.



He has ruled out any future truck with the Bharatiya Janata Party even though he was a minister in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

