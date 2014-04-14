Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan credited NCP chief Sharad Pawar for the Congress-NCP's "cohesive and united" poll campaign and expressed confidence that the ruling alliance will better its tally of 25 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



"I think the credit must be given to Pawar and his team. We, on our part, have realised that we must be cohesive to fight this election together, without bringing in our differences, which occur when we fight local elections," Chavan told PTI in an interview here.



"This time, I think, in a very long, long time, the Congress party is fighting as one man. Out of the total 48 constituencies, there are some issues in three or four constituencies, although nothing very serious which cannot be addressed," he said.



"We are still trying to make sure that people work together and cohesively. We (Congress and NCP) have been touring each others' constituencies, holding joint meetings.



"Pawar joined the meeting addressed by Soniaji. I have been going to NCP candidates' constituencies. He has been coming to our constituencies. I think we have projected a very united and cohesive image," Chavan said.



Asked about his projection as far as the Congress-NCP tally in the state in this Lok Sabha election is concerned, he said, "I have never given any prediction of numbers in any of the elections which I have led. So I won't venture into numbers, although we have our internal assessment."



"From the results which I have got from the field, I think we will certainly be able to better our tally," he said.



"There is a challenge (from opposition Shiv Sena-BJP-led alliance). I won't use the word threat," the senior Congress leader said



"Also, the fact that there have been instances of corruption exposed, the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party, the agitation by Anna Hazare--that is one challenge," he said.