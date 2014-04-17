Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been campaigning for the BJP, feels the party's Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi will bring in a change in the political system.



"I am hopeful that BJP will win as everybody wants change.



I have been campaigning for them....I can see there is a Modi wave everywhere," Vivek told PTI.



"It seems everyone is excited about this election and are taking it seriously as they are expecting change...they want commitment," he said.



Vivek thinks people are disappointed and fed up.



"People are fed up of corruption and the increasing prices. They want good health-care, good roads, development and growth."



The actor has campaigned for BJP in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, Ghaziabad and also frequented Bangalore to help his mother-in-law Nandini Alva who is Janata Dal Secular candidate from Bangalore Central.



"I don't have any political aspirations or ambition. I have been offered a ticket but I am happy being in films," he said.