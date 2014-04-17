Reigning superstar of Telugu films Mahesh Babu today extended his support to Telugu Desam Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Guntur, Galla Jayadev, saying the latter represented hope "for the future of Guntur".



"I believe in him and I believe he can make a difference," Mahesh said of Jay, in a tweet today.



Jay Galla, as he is popularly known, is the vice-chairman of Amara Raja Group and has jumped into the electoral battle for the first time.



Mahesh, who enjoys a huge fan following, is Jay's brother-in-law.



The actor's endorsement comes as a big boost not only to Jay but also to the TDP in coastal Andhra in general and Guntur in particular.



"I have always maintained that I'm apolitical...still am. However, I need to break my silence to talk a little about my brother-in-law?who is contesting for MP from Guntur," Mahesh said.



"He (Jay) has been an inspiration and role model to me. At first, it was because of the way he took care of me and treated me. Later, I understood how he was able to develop a vision and translate it into reality with values, as can be seen in how he steered the Amara Raja Group and the Amaron brand into what they are today. He has been recognised by media, industry bodies and his peers for his achievements," Mahesh noted.



"He has always talked about wanting to enter politics, and I never really understood why, given my own dislike for the field. He always said that the only way to create change is to improve the quality of people entering politics...and that through politics, you can serve the maximum number of people," he said.



One of his favourite quotes, "One man can make a difference, and every man should try," Mahesh added, referring to Jay's passion for public service.



"I believe in him, and I believe he can make a difference. He has my support and my vote, and I hope he has yours as well.



Mahesh is the son of yesteryears superstar Krishna, who served as an MP from Eluru in coastal Andhra.



Jay chose Guntur, though being a native of Chittoor district, as his father-in-law's native Burripalem village fell under the Lok Sabha constituency.