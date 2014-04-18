Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar was among six candidates who filed their papers for Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats on the penultimate day of filing of nominations today.



As many as 35 candidates have filed their nomination papers so far for the state's four seats that go to polls on May 7, an official said.



From the Kangra Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Shanta Kumar, Raman Kumar of Bahujan Mukti Party and two Independents -- Atul Thakur and Bhupender Mehra -- filed their nominations.



Kuldeep Singh Thakur (Independent) and Devender Dev of Bahujan Mukti Party filed their nominations from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.



Tomorrow is the last day for filing of nominations and scrutiny of papers will take place on April 21 while last date of withdrawal is April 23.