BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi Saturday challenged Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to "a face off" as they were both addressing rallies in Assam.

"Rahul Gandhi you are also in Assam today (Saturday). I am also here. So lets have a face-off," Modi said at an election rally here.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Nagaoan.

Attacking the Congress and Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Modi said: "Leave Gujarat today, just tell me why is a mill here in Assam closed? What is your chief minister doing? He has been selected three times and he cant't even start a mill which will provide employment to the youth."

Urging the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi said that the Congress party will not do anything for the people.

