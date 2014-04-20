Controversial Indian American evangelist K A Paul today extended support to BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

Paul who is on a visit to Chennai, said he was supporting the saffron party to end "corruption of the Congress-led UPA regime."

"Corruption reached its zenith in the Congress-led rule," he said.

Failure to implement programmes for development of the nation and various sections, including farmers and women, and price rise were among the reasons why he chose to support BJP, he told reporters here.

"To promote true democracy, equality and justice for people of all faiths, I support BJP. We have given chance to Congress for 55 years...now is the turn of BJP and Modi."

"A change is needed and it must take place now in this crucial election."

Paul later told PTI that he would soon be going to Punjab to campaign for Arun Jaitley.

He said he would also bring more Christian leaders to support BJP. Already, he has extended support for TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

An Indian-born American citizen, 50-year-old Paul is the founder of Global Peace Initiative, an evangelical mission.

He returned to India several years ago and faces a criminal case related to the murder of his brother in Andhra Pradesh.

When asked about the case, Paul said it was a "fabricated case which had no iota of truth."