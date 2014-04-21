Malkajgiri in Hyderabad is witnessing a unique contest this time as a Union Minister a bureaucrat-turned-politician, a retired DGP, an educationist and a sitting MLA are crossing the swords in the electoral battle for this Lok Sabha constituency.



Malkajgiri, one of the largest constituencies in the country with about 30 lakh voters, is also unique because people from Seemandhra are considered crucial for victory in this constituency, though it is situated geographically in Hyderabad and its fringes.



Malkajgiri is dubbed by some as an Andhra enclave in Telangana in view of the substantial population of people from Seemandhra.



Union Minister of State for Transport Sarve Satyanarayana, who had won with a majority of about one lakh votes in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, is now facing stiff competition from bureaucrat-turned-politician and Lok Satta Party Chief Jayaprakash Narayan, Malla Reddy from the TDP-BJP combine, former DGP V Dinesh Reddy (YSR Congress), sitting MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao (TRS) and K Nageswar (independent), MLC and also an academician.



Interestingly, the Aam Admi Party has fielded Sudhakiran, a grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao. The Jai Samaikyandhra Party (JSP) of former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy is also in the fray.



The main contest appears to be among Satyanarayana (Congress), Jayaprakash Narayan (Lok Satta), Malla Reddy (TDP-BJP), Dinesh Reddy (YSRCP) and Hanumantha Rao (TRS) though others look no less strong.



As a substantial number of voters in the constituency belong to the educated and urban middle classes, Jayaprakash Narayan, who launched the Lok Satta few years ago to fight for clean and corruption-free politics, feels that he would be their preferred choice for voting.



Narayan, who is the sitting MLA from Kukatpally under Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, highlights his achievements as a legislator during the last five years and his plans to develop Hyderabad.



"As legislator representing Kukatpally, Narayan has been responsible for implementation of development works worth a record Rs 1550 crore in the last five years. Narayan has chosen to contest from Malkajgiri to spread the democratic revolution he initiated in Kukatpally by earning people's mandate without distribution of money or liquor," Lok Satta leader K Srinivasa Rao said.



"AAP achieved such a change in Delhi where the per capita income is high. Since the per capita income in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency is high and since Kukatpally forms part of it, Narayan chose to contest from it," he said.