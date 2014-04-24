Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan cast their ballot here Thursday.



Other actors who also voted include Ajith Kumar, Jiiva, Khushbu Sundar, Prasanna Venkatesan and Senthil.



Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan voted along with his live-in partner Gauthami, while Rajinikanth preferred to go alone.



Actor Ajith Kumar was accompanied by his wife Shalini and his parents.



Other popular actors such as Vijay and Vishal Krishna are expected to vote later in the day.



Voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and by-poll for one state assembly seat is underway.