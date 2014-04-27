In a scathing attack on TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today accused him of "practising dangerous politics like Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray" which he said is dangerous to Telangana and Seemandhra.



"KCR's politics is dangerous politics...Bal Thackeray-type of politics. He will become another Bal Thackeray if he is not checked. I firmly believe that politics of KCR will be detrimental to Telangana, and dangerous to Seemandhra and Telangana," he told PTI here.



Ramesh said KCR will end up like AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal who failed to provide responsible administration and is merely agitationist.



"KCR will be another Arvind Kejriwal...the agitationist who cannot provide responsible, sober and dignified administration," said Ramesh, a key campaign strategist for Congress in Telangana, which goes to elections on April 30, where Congress and TRS are engaged in a bitter battle.



KCR is "consistent in inconsistencies, faithful in his unfaithfulness and is true to his falsehoods," the Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh said in a hard-hitting attack on KCR.



"KCR never intended to merge his party with the Congress.



Congress leadership knew..I certainly knew that he was leading us on. But we had to do what we had to do (creating a separate state of Telangana)," Ramesh said.



He also hinted that Congress was also not interested in the merger.



"Congress is a strong party...Congress has strong roots in Telangana. If we had merged, we would have had to vacate (our) political space," Ramesh said.

