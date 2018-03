BJP today, on the last day of nomination, changed its candidate for Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency giving ticket to Bhartendu Singh.



Party's Uttar Pradesh's chief spokesperson Vijay Bahadur Pathak here said that on the demand of the local workers BJP has given ticket to Bhartendu in place of earlier declared candidate Rajendra Singh.



Pathak said that the local workers had demanded to change the candidate citing Rajendra to be an outsider.



Bhartendu is an accused in last year's Muzaffarnagar communal riots.



Sitting MP from Rampur constituency Jaya Prada is also contesting from Bijnor on Lok Dal ticket.