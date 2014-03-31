Taking a dig at the BJP for projecting Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial nominee, Congress general secretary Mohan Prakash on Monday said the saffron party has fielded a candidate for the top post who has not yet seen the doors of Parliament.

"The person who has not yet seen the doors of Parliament, he is the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Prakash said addressing a party workers convention here last night.

Attacking the BJP, he said, "We want to debate the issues of labour, farmers and common man's rights, but instead of any such discussion there is politics of disrespect and hatred being practised these days. Nearly Rs 200 crore are being spent on programmes like 'Chai pe Charcha'," he said.

He took strong objection to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reported remark of 'Mooch Ka Baal' (hair of a moustache - apparently referred to Modi) and 'Poonch Ka Baal' (hair of a tail - referred to Rahul Gandhi) at a recent rally.

The Congress leader took a dig at Chouhan and asked him to name of the body part whose hair he was.

Criticising the BJP and RSS, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh claimed that not a single worker of these two organisations took part in the Indian freedom struggle.

While Britishers were unable to eliminate Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian had killed him. Which school of thought did those belong belong to who had distributed sweets after the assassination of Gandhi? he asked, while adding that such people have again arrived in the political arena and are challenging the Congress.