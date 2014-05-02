The Detection of Crime Branch of the city police today carried out 'panch-nama' (crime scene inspection report) in connection with the complaint filed against BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi for addressing the media outside a polling booth on April 30.



The 'scene of crime' has been identified as the open ground near Nishan school in Ranip area. Modi addressed the media there after casting his vote at Nishan School.



As per the model code of conduct, candidate can not do canvassing within 100 meters of a polling booth.



On the orders of the Election Commission, DCB lodged FIR against Modi on Wednesday evening under Section 126 (1)(a) of Representation of People Act, and under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for violating a police notification barring assembling of more than four persons.



Today, officers of crime branch as well as Ranip police station visited the place to draw up a panch-nama. Officials measured the distance between the polling booth and the spot where Modi addressed the press, said an officer.



The entire procedure, which took about two hours, was videographed, he added.