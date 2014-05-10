Home Elections

Nitish Laughs Away BJP's Prediction on Collapse of His Government

Published: 10th May 2014

By PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today laughed away BJP's claim about collapse of his government after Lok Sabha polls and said for him the bigger challenge was to protect the country and not the chair.

"They (BJP) leaders are even predicting date on which my government will collapse in Bihar...I really feel like laughing at them," Kumar said addressing an election rally at Chakia in Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that 50 JD(U) MLAs were up in arms against the Chief Minister and were working for victory of BJP in the current elections to say that Nitish Kumar government would collapse after the poll.

His (Sushil's) party colleague and former minister Ashwani Choubey even "predicted" May 21 as the date when the Nitish Kumar government would fall in Bihar.

"Jab jeevan ka thikana nahi hai to kursi ka kaya baat karna (when there is no certainty of life, what to talk about chair)," he said ridiculing BJP leader's 'forecast' about his government coming to an end in Bihar after the polls.

"The day I had decided to snap ties with the BJP on the issue of principle, I never bothered about the chair," he said justifying decision to break away from BJP over elevation of Narendra Modi as a prime ministerial candidate.

"Jab desh rahega tub kai baar kursi ayega (If the country survives, chair will come again and again)," he said.

