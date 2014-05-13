Exit polls released as polling came to a close for the 16th Lok Sabha on Monday have unanimously indicated that AIADMK supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is likely to be the biggest player in New Delhi after the national parties. If even the lowest of these predictions comes true, it would be the highest tally that the AIADMK has ever notched in a LS election.

The highest prediction for the AIADMK was 31 seats out of Tamil Nadu’s 39. Even the lowest forecast of 20 seats put the AIADMK beyond the halfway mark. The AIADMK’s peak so far was when it raked in 18 seats in the 1998 Lok Sabha polls, going on to prop up the BJP-led government before toppling it.

In the event the AIADMK does score its highest tally, it would be an extremely sweet victory indeed, considering the party would have achieved this all by itself. The highest forecast for Jayalalithaa in this election came from the Times Now-Org exit poll, which gave her 31 seats. It gave the DMK alliance seven and the Congress one, and predicted a blank for the BJP-led rainbow coalition.

The lowest prediction came from the India Today-Cicero exit poll, which gave the AIADMK 20-24 seats, DMK alliance 10-14 seats, BJP alliance 2-4, none for the Congress and 1-3 for others, presumably the Left. This prediction would place Jayalalithaa neck and neck with Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress for the role of biggest regional player in Delhi.

The CNN-IBN-CSDS exit poll predicted 22-28 seats for the AIADMK, 7-11 for the DMK front, 4-6 for the NDA and a blank for the Congress.

