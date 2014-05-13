Election officials today recommended repoll at five polling stations of Bihar's Vaishali parliamentary constituency, which went into polls in the sixth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12.



Four of the polling stations are in the Kanti Assembly segment, while another is in the Baruraj assembly segment of Vaishali.



Apart from Vaishali, no repoll has been recommended at any of the polling stations of the five other Lok Sabha constituencies - Valmikinagar, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj and Siwan - which went to polls yesterday.



"We will announce the date and time of the repoll once we get directions from the Election Commission," Additional Chief Electoral Officer R Lakshmanan said.



During this year's general elections, altogether 832 cases for violation of the Model Code of Conduct were registered in the state, he added.



Most of the cases were regarding defacement of public and private property, misuse of vehicles, illegal meetings, as well as, violation of the Loudspeaker Act, Lakshmanan said.



The enforcement officials also registered 22 cases regarding distribution of cash and other commodities for the inducement of voters.



Meanwhile, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay V Nayak today held a video-conference with District Electoral Officers in the state and took stock of the preparations for the counting of votes on May 16.