HYDERABAD: The TDP-BJP alliance has bagged 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Seemandhra while YSR Congress Party has won eight seats.



The Congress, which had won 21 seats in 2009 elections, and Jai Samaikyandhra Party floated recently by former chief minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy drew a blank.



The Telugu Desam Paty (TDP) on its own captured 15 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two out of four it contested.



The YSRCP not only retained Kadapa and Nellore Lok Sabha constituencies which it won in the by-elections in 2011 but wrested six more seats from the Congress.



YSRCP, however, suffered a setback in Visakhapatnam as its honorary president Y.S.Vijayamma lost the election. Vijayamma, who is mother of party chief Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy, was defeated by over 90,000 votes by K. Haribabu of BJP.



Jaganmohan Reddy's cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy and uncle Y.V.Subba Reddy were elected from Kadapa and Ongole respectively.



The prominent winners from TDP include former state ministers Ashok Gajapati Raju (Vizianagaram) and J.C. Diwakar Reddy (Anantapur), industrialist G.Jayadev (Guntur) and actor-turned-politician Murali Mohan (Rajahmundry).