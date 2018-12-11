Home Elections

DMK lauds Rahul, AIADMK says scenario may change for Parliament poll

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, when asked if the mood of the people would reflect in the 2019 Parliamentary polls, said the electoral scenario could change.

Published: 11th December 2018 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK Tuesday said the mood of the people for the Parliamentary election next year cannot be judged based on the poll outcome in the five states, while main opposition DMK lauded Congress for its good show.

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, when asked if the mood of the people would reflect in the 2019 Parliamentary polls, said the electoral scenario could change.

"The situation keeps changing," he said adding that the mood of the people cannot be fully gauged based on the results of the five states.

"These are state Assembly polls. Nobody can predict the mood of the people for Parliamentary polls the heart of the people is like a deep mine," he said.

DMK President M K Stalin in a tweet, said: "I congratulate Thiru @RahulGandhi and the @INCIndia party for the excellent performance in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP."

The leader of opposition said that the results would "reinforce our fight against the fascist BJP regime and help in strengthening the grand alliance. #Results2018." "People have proven that democracy is strong," MDMK chief Vaiko said.

CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan said that the results were a prelude to the Parliamentary election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Elections news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Assembly election Assembly polls Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Does a resurgent Congress spell trouble for the BJP in 2019?
OH MY GIZMO | Fun and exciting features of Google Pixel 3
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp