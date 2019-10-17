Home Elections

No campaign by Priyanka Gandhi in Maharashtra, Haryana so far

Priyanka Gandhi, who is party general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was among the list of party's star campaigners for Maharashtra and Haryana.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a star campaigner of the party, has not canvassed in Maharashtra and Haryana campaign with only three days left for the campaign to end in the two states.

According to sources, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja also made a request to Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Haryana but it seems her request was not accepted.

According to sources, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja also made a request to Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Haryana but it seems her request was not accepted.

ALSO READ: Eye on Congress revival in UP, Priyanka Gandhi on a house hunt in Lucknow

Party leaders including Deepender Hooda and Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had said that she would take part in the assembly election campaign.

Party sources said Priyanka was at present focusing only on Uttar Pradesh where the party has appointed a new state chief and has reorganised the state unit. She has held meetings with the newly-appointed office-bearers and will take part in a three-day training workshop.

Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned for the party outside Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. Her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the party's campaign and has so far held six rallies in Maharashtra and Haryana.

ALSO READ | People have started to question BJP's silence on issues like unemployment: Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja

Party workers feel that if Priyana Gandhi Vadra had taken part in the campaign, it would have made a difference to the party's election effort.

Compared to Congress, the election campaign of BJP appears to be sharp and sustained with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a series of rallies.

ALSO READ | Congress practises vote bank politics, can't take stand on nationalism: Amit Shah

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also addressed rallies.

The campaigning in the two states will end on October 19 and polling will take place on October 21.

