Home Elections Elections 2019

Congress, CPI(M) alliance talks in Bengal hit two-seat hurdle

The Raiganj and Murshidabad parliamentary seats are held by the CPI(M).

Published: 20th February 2019 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

The CPI(M) does not want to relinquish the seats and Mohammed Salim and Badaruddoza Khan

By PTI

KOLKATA:  The Congress' Bengal unit is miffed with CPI(M) as both the parties are keen on contesting Raiganj and Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituencies, leading to an impasse in seat-sharing talks between them.

The Raiganj and Murshidabad parliamentary seats are held by the CPI(M). These are the only two seats that the Left has in West Bengal, its erstwhile stronghold. A senior Congress said, "We want to contest in those two seats. Raiganj and Murshidabad have always been a stronghold of the Congress. The CPI(M) won them in 2014 due to the four-cornered contest.

The CPI(M) has to be practical and need to understand that it can't win these two seats without the support of the Congress. The political situation has changed a lot since 2014, another Congress leader said.

The CPI(M) on the other hand does not want to relinquish the seats and Mohammed Salim and Badaruddoza Khan, its MPs from Raiganj and Murshidabad seats are keen on contesting the seats this time too.

"These two are our seats. If we let go these seats it will have a negative impact on the morale of party cadres," a senior CPI(M) leader said. Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya and Abdul Mannan last week held few rounds of talks with CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty and Rabin Deb for seat sharing.

According to Congress sources, state unit president Somen Mitra and CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra will sit for talks within the next week. Mitra sounded hopeful on the matter and said it's too early to comment.

The Congress, sources said, wants to contest around 20 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats, and the Left Front, which has to distribute seats among its constituents, is keen on fielding candidates in at least 26-28 seats. The Congress won four seats in 2014. Mausam Benazir Noor, the Congress MP from Malda, defected to the TMC in January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Elections 2019 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha polls Congress- CPI(M) UPA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp