Home Elections Elections 2019

BJD to field 33 per cent women candidates in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

At present, there are three women Lok Sabha MPs from Odisha.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday said the BJD would field 33 per cent women among its candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, terming the move a "benchmark for women empowerment" in the country.

Making the announcement at a rally in Kendrapara, the Biju Janata Dal president said the "historic step" would lead the way in empowering women.

"If India is to lead the world, if India has to compete with countries like America and China and become an advanced nation, women empowerment is the only answer," he said.

Patnaik's decision would mean that the ruling BJD will field women candidates for at least seven out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

At present, there are three women Lok Sabha MPs from Odisha.

The BJD had won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in 2014.

Patnaik, however, did not make any such announcement for the assembly polls which is slated to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Odisha's 147-member assembly has 12 women MLAs at present.

In November last year, a resolution was passed unanimously in the state assembly seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in state legislative assemblies and Parliament.

The BJD supremo said he had sent a proposal in this regard to all the national parties and chief ministers.

"I call upon all the national parties that they should be true to their words and must follow what they propagate for women empowerment," he said.

Patnaik reminded the crowd that his father and former chief minister Biju Patnaik implemented 33 per cent reservation for women for the first time in the country, in the three-tier panchayati raj institutions and government jobs.

The state government enhanced the reservation for women to 50 per cent in panchayats in 2012.

Patnaik's announcement, however, was dubbed by opposition BJP and Congress as a "pre-poll game plan" to woo women voters.

Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said reservation of seats for women is "welcome", but the timing of the BJD's announcement, ahead of the elections, is nothing but a "gimmick to grab the votes" of women electors.

Terming the move as a "tool" to influence female voters, a senior Congress leader said his party has no objection if women get 33 per cent reservation in state assemblies and Parliament, but the BJD is using it as a "last-ditch effort" to get votes as its "popularity has nosedived".

Patnaik had in December last urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate steps to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, pending in the Lok Sabha.

He had subsequently written to the chief ministers of all the states and Union territories seeking their cooperation to secure 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative assemblies and Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Elections 2019 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik BJD Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp