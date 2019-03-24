BJP allots nine Assembly, two Lok Sabha seats to women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) has released the list of candidates for the remaining 52 assembly and 23 parliament segments on Saturday. President of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Rajamahendravaram, Satya Gopinath Das Paravasthu would be contesting on the saffron party’s ticket from Rajamahendravaram constituency.

In total, the party offered two parliamentary and nine assembly tickets to women out of the total 25 LS and 175 Vidhan Sabha segments.

The two women LS candidates are Daggubati Purandeswari from Visakhapatnam and Hamsa Devineni from Anantapur. For Assembly segments, Bhagya Lakshmi from Narsannapet, Suhasini Anand from Visakhapatnam (East), Vijaya Lakshmi Singampalli from Madugula, Venkata Lakshmi Bogaram from Polavaram, Sunitha Tadangi from Palakonda, Battula Lakshmi Kumar from Razole, Pole Shanti from Tiruvuru, Pasupuleti Madhavi Latha from Guntur (West) and BJ Vasundhara Devi from Rayadurg would be contesting. Vangaveeti Narendra, son of Vangaveeti Ranga’s brother Vangaveeti Narayana Rao, has been named for Vijayawada (East) assembly segment.

Piyush Goyal likely to release BJP manifesto

Vijayawada: Union Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to release the election manifesto of the BJP on Tuesday in Vijayawada for which the party is making necessary arrangements for the programm. Meanwhile, the party leaders said, there is a change PM’s tour in the State. While Modi was to visit Rajamahendravaram on March 29, the venue has been changed to Kurnool now.

“The PM’s first address would be in Kurnool. We initially planned to have it there, but moved it to Rajahamendravaram. Now as the issues have been resolved, we decided to have it in Kurnool,” a leader said. The PM will address another meeting in Rajamahendravaram on March 1.