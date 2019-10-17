Jharkhand voters offered 40 per cent discount on pollution certificate

By IANS

RANCHI: Petrol pump owners in Jharkhand on Thursday agreed to provide 40 per cent discount to people who vote in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

This follows a meeting here in the state capital between district administration officials and petrol pump owners.

"In the meeting, the petrol pump owners agreed not to take the service tax charges on the pollution certificate from voters.

This way the voters who will show the ink mark will get benefit of 40 per cent on making of the pollution certificate for vehicles" said a statement from the Ranchi district administration.

The petrol pump owners also agreed to put up banners advertising voting awareness in their petrol pumps. The district administration will organise voter registration camps at petrol pumps.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) team arrived Ranchi on Thursday afternoon and met with members of different political parties.

The team will meet state election commission officials, the Director-General of Police (DGP), the Chief Secretary, and also hold meetings with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the 24 districts of the state on Friday.

The ECI is likely to announce the date of the assembly polls around the Diwali festival period.

The term of the current assembly is ending on January 5, 2020.