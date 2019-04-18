Home Elections Elections 2019 News

LS polls 2019: Congress complains to EC about faulty EVMs in Maharashtra

The state Congress unit's legal cell submitted the complaints to the EC via e-mail, the party said in a statement.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress on Thursday said it has submitted 33 complaints to the Election Commission about "glitches" in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at some polling booths across Maharashtra's 10 Lok Sabha seats where voting was underway.

It also flagged concerns about poor lighting arrangements at some polling centres, the statement said.

"Solapur, Hingoli and Nanded constituencies have reported more EVM-related complaints," Vinay Pandey of the state Congress' legal cell said.

Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Buldhana, Akola and Amravati are the other constituencies where polling was currently being held.

 

