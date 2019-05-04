189 out of 967 candidates contesting Lok Sabha Phase Six election have criminal cases

By UNI

KOLKATA: The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has stated that at least 189 out of 967 candidates, about 20 per cent, contesting the Lok Sabha Phase 6 election on May 12, have criminal cases against them.

The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analyzed the self-sworn affidavits of 967 out of 979 candidates, who are contesting the Lok Sabha Phase 6.

There are 12 candidates who have not been analyzed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits, at the time of making this report.

At least 189 (20 per cent) out of 967 candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

There are 146 (15 per cent) out of 967 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

At least 4 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

There are 6 candidates who have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

At least 25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

Five candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363) and Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364), against themselves.

There are 21 candidates who have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc and Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) against themselves.

Among these 21 candidates, 2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) against themselves.

At least 11 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 26 (48 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 20 (44 per cent) out of 46 candidates from INC, 19 (39 per cent) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 5 (31 per cent) out of 16 candidates analysed from SHS, and 34 (11 per cent) out of 307 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

34 out of 59 constituencies have been declared red alert constituencies.

Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.