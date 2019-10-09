Home Elections Haryana Elections

Haryana Police to adopt new measures to ensure fair, peaceful assembly elections

Haryana Police

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police will be deploying one of its personnel with police teams of neighbouring states at interstate/border 'nakas' four days prior to the October 21 assembly polls to intensify vigil against smuggling of unaccounted money, illicit liquor and arms, a senior official said on Wednesday.

It has mobilised additional manpower of over 5,000 personnel to ensure proper law and order during election process in the state and deployed a total of 57,583 police and home guard personnel in addition to 130 companies of central forces, including the paramilitary forces, ADGP (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said here.

Giving details about police arrangements, he said patrolling has been intensified in the state by police teams.

Virk said a meeting for enhancing coordination in terms of intelligence sharing and joint operations was also held with the senior police officers of the neighbouring states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Union territories Delhi and Chandigarh.

"Vigil at interstate check-posts and nakas to prevent any unlawful activity is being stepped up. All the check-posts would be completely sealed to keep a tab on movement on unlawful activities before 72 hours of polling.

Our teams are also maintaining close coordination with the Excise Department to check the illegal supply of liquor across the state," he added.

