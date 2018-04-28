2655 candidates to contest Karnataka polls

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka goes to polls in about a fortnight and will see 2655 candidates, including 219 women in the poll fray for securing one of the 224 seats up for grabs after the final withdrawal of nominations.

Polling takes place on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.

Data provided by the Chief Electoral Office in Karnataka has indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 224 seats, while the Congress will contest 222 seats. The H.D. Devegowda-led Janata Dal-Secular will contest 201 seats.

Mulbagal constituency in Kolar district will field the highest number of 39 candidates, while Challakere in Chitradurga district will field the least at four.

A comparative study between the elections being held on May 12 and the one held in 2013 makes for an interesting read.

According to the data provided, in 2013 3693 candidates filed their nominations for contesting the polls. This year, 3509 have filed their nominations. That is 183 less than 2013. In terms of withdrawals and or rejections, in 2013, 744 candidates' nominations were withdrawn or rejected, while in 2018, 854 nominations have been withdrawn or rejected. That shows that 110 more withdrawals and or rejections have taken place before the 2018 polls.

In 2018, 2436 males will be contesting the elections as compared to 2788 in 2013, a difference of 352 less. This year, 219 women are in the poll fray as opposed to 170 in 2013, a difference of 49.

In 2013, 2948 in total entered the electoral fray as compared to 2655 in 2018, a difference of283 less.

There are 800 registered candidates from unrecognized political parties contesting the polls this year, compared to 832 in 2013, a difference of 32.

In 2018, 1155 independent candidates are contesting the state polls as compared to 1223 in 2013, that is, 68 less.