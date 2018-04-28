Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Siddaramaiah Government's countdown has begun, says Amit Shah

BJP chief further took a jibe at the Congress stating that the party has lost in 12 state assembly elections so far.

Published: 28th April 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

BJP National President Amit Shah | PTI

By ANI

BENGALURU: Expressing confidence over winning Karnataka Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday targeted the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Government saying that the countdown has begun for its end.

BJP chief further took a jibe at the Congress stating that the party has lost in 12 state assembly elections so far.

"Siddaramaiah, your countdown has begun. We are going to form BJP government in Karnataka. The Congress has lost in 12 state assembly elections so far. Now, its Karnataka's turn. The Congress is banking heavily on Siddaramaiah who is forced to fight election from Badami. He is going to lose from Badami for sure," Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Hungund Vidhansabha, Bagalkot.

Further assuring to make Karnataka as a number one state, Shah added that he will work towards development.

"I urge you to provide an opportunity to BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and he'll work towards making Karnataka no. 1 state. I've travelled across Karnataka and seen the same sort of enthusiasm and crowd everywhere," Shah said.

On the second day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Shah is expected to address public rallies in three different regions.

Earlier in the day, he visited Basaveshwar Aikya Sthala at Kundalasangama and offered payers.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 224-member state assembly and the results will be out on May 15. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka elections BJP Amit Shah Siddaramaiah
More from this section
No more galleries
IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018