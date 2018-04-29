May 12 election is about broken promises of Narendra Modi government: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By UNI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets on Sunday said the Congress will make a special focus on sustainable jobs and infrastructure if it returned to power.

He said ''we are also fighting this Election for your mandate to continue our good work in the last 5 years. We have made Karnataka No1 in many sectors. We will now make Karnataka No1 in all major sectors. We will specially focus on sustainable Jobs and infrastructure."

He said the current elections was also about the broken promises of Narendra Modi government and listed various points such as Black money didn't become white, People not getting Rs 15 lakh in their accounts, demonetisation, Unemployment, Modi asked to sell Pakodas, Petrol/Diesel prices keep increasing and banks are being looted even though the BJP had promised a Corruption free Government.

''We are fighting the election on these issues'' he added.

This #KarnatakaElection2018 the mission is to defeat anti-Development & communal BJP & opportunist JDS, who are working together. This election is also about protecting our Constitution from BJP whose declared intention it is to change the Constitution. #CongressMathomme — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 29, 2018

In one of the tweets he said ''This #KarnatakaElection2018 the mission is to defeat anti-Development & communal BJP & opportunist JDS, who are working together. This election is also about protecting our Constitution from BJP whose declared intention it is to change the Constitution. #CongressMathomme''.

4 Unemployed are asked to sell Pakodas

5 International crude oil prices have fallen drastically but petrol/diesel prices keep increasing.

6 Corruption free Govt was promised, but Banks are being looted.



We are fighting election on these issues. #CongressMathomme — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 29, 2018

Responding to a tweet by BJP President and Chief Minsiterial Nominee B S Yeddyurappa about women not being safe in Bengaluru city which had earned the title of being an unsafe city in the country he said "You gave 3 tickets to those who watched porn in Assembly. Your party MLA in UP accused of rape gets protection from law & victim's father dies in police custody. Your party MLAs in J&K defend child rapists. This is your track record. How can Mahila Shakti be with BJP "