Congress dividing people for political gains: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a strong pitch to residents of HSR Layout to bring the BJP government to power in the state here on Sunday.Addressing citizens at an event in the locality, Sitharaman accused the Congress state government of turning a blind eye to criminals and causing rift among people.

The minister said, for many years, the educated middle class in India had been indifferent to elections, but not anymore. “There was a change in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and post that, people now look forward to participate in the process.”However, she said people need to play a bigger role in setting the tone and narrative of elections. “Bengaluru is a good city, but it also has frothing lakes, garbage dumps and congestion on the roads” she said.

She said if the state government blamed anything on the Centre, it should be viewed as an excuse.

“The government to which I belong, is strongly against discrimination among states. This excuse will be convenient tool to cover up the state government’s failure,” she added. She expressed surprise that the government had still not managed to stop sand mining in the state.

In a reference to the Mohammed Nalapad incident, she said law and order was being disrupted by people close to those in power, and were brazenly being accommodated and pardoned. She compared the government’s tactics to those of the British and said it was driving a wedge between people for political gains.