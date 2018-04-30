JD (S) will be king, not kingmaker, declares H D Deve Gowda

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Former chief minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda sent a strong message to both Congress and BJP saying that his party will not play the role of a kingmaker this election but instead will form the government on its own. “JD(S) will form the government with or without an absolute majority,” he said and added that they will ensure that neither Congress nor BJP comes to power in the state.

This assertiveness of Deve Gowda to bounce back to power has sent a strong signal to party workers ahead of the election even as opinion polls have projected JD(S) as the kingmaker. Deve Gowda went on to debunk these opinion polls and survey reports which predict less than 40 seats for JD(S). He claimed that they will bag more seats than Congress and BJP.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Deve Gowda said his party will form the government even if it falls short of numbers. Talking about the contest in Chamundeshwari constituency, he said that junior Deve Gowda (G T Deve Gowda ) is capable of taking on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He went on to add that Siddaramaiah was afraid of losing to G T Deve Gowda and this is why he decided to contest from a second seat — Badami constituency.

He hinted about campaigning in Chamundeshwari constituency as per the tour programme finalised by Kumaraswamy.The JD(S) supremo then went on to slam the Chief Minister. “We have enough examples about Siddaramaiah’s poor governance. The mistakes committed by him in the guise of Bhagyas are haunting him now,” he said.

He added that Veerashaivas, Vokkaligas and Dalits will teach Siddaramaiah a lesson. Stressing on the need for a regional party in Karnataka, Gowda said he has brought leaders of the AHINDA community to power. He added that Siddaramaiah should not forget that he started with a regional party and then scaled up the political ladder. “I brought Ambareesh to politics, and encouraged Ibrahim and Zameer Ahmed,” he said.

He said that it was he who had told Siddaramaiah that he would be an extraordinary personality. “It is unfortunate that people whom I trusted have backstabbed me,” he said.Disputing charges made by Congress that BJP and JD(S) have an understanding in the state election, he dared Siddaramaiah to prove it. Siddaramaiah alleged that H D Kumaraswamy had secretly met BJP national president Amit Shah.