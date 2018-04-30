Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah claims H D Kumaraswamy, Amit Shah held secret talks on flight

Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BELAGAVI/ BENGALURU: With the Assembly election in the state just a couple of weeks away, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday caused a ripple in state politics by accusing JD(S) State president H D Kumaraswamy of striking a secret pact with BJP national president Amit Shah.

“I have all the details about Kumaraswamy travelling with Amit Shah in a private flight, the two having held secret talks in the flight and also being together at Delhi Airport. I can also release the photographs if necessary,” Siddaramaiah said speaking to reporters in Belagavi.When asked to release the pictures to prove his charge, Siddaramaiah said, “We will release them when necessary. We will do it at an appropriate time.”

The charge drew immediate retaliation from JD(S) and BJP. Kumaraswamy wanted Siddaramaiah to release the pictures of the meeting. “Such baseless, irresponsible statements will make people believe that Siddaramaiah is speaking like a drunkard,” Kumaraswamy said.Siddaramaiah had also termed JD(S) as the ‘B’ team of BJP to mislead the people, he said. “It is Congress that has struck a pact with BJP. The withdrawal of B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra from poll fray in Varuna has proved it.

Siddaramaiah has no moral right to make such irresponsible allegations against me,” Kumaraswamy said.
Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MP, accused Siddaramaiah of making “irresponsible, cheap comments to mislead the people ahead of the election. How can Shah have secret meeting with Kumaraswamy when the state police and intelligence sleuths are shadowing him everywhere?” Shobha asked.

“This is just a cheap gimmick to draw public attention and malign BJP as he has nothing to show as his achievement as the Chief Minister,” Shobha said.Shobha has challenged Siddaramaiah to release pictures or any other evidence to prove Shah-Kumaraswamy meeting or tender an apology to Amit Shah.

