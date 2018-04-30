Karnataka poll: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu calls out for defeating BJP

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Calling out Telugus in Karnataka to teach BJP a lesson by defeating the party in the state assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that NDA government may put fake cases against him for opposing the Centre over special category status to the state.

In a public meeting at Tirupati, Naidu said: "I am appealing to all Telugu people in Karnataka to defeat the BJP resorting to collusion politics and conspiracies in Karnataka elections".

Karnataka goes to poll on May 12 and has a sizeable population of Telugus in some constituencies.

Alleging that the BJP led Centre has betrayed the people of the state, he said: "We are not asking for any favours but demanding justice for the state."

Attacking the BJP, he said the party cannot even win a single seat in panchayat elections in the state and asked the people to ensure that the TDP wins all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections so that party can play a major role in deciding PM candidate.

"BJP government is not in a position to do justice to SC/STs. Atrocities on women, Kathua rape on a minority Muslim girl, UP rape incident is a signal of misgovernance under them," he said as the crowd at the Tarakarama Stadium shouted slogans.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief held "Fight against Betrayal and Collusion Politics - Public Meeting" on the same venue at the abode of Lord Balaji in Tirupati and on the same date as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in 2014, to remind PM of his promises.

The party pulled out of the NDA government on March 16 over special category status to the state. The Centre has denied it saying it offered a special package to the state.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL Tuesday demanding Centre to fulfil its promises made to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also played audio of PM's 2014 rally promising that he will provide special status to the state of elected to power.

TDP has been protesting against the centre for the rights of people of AP, demanding it to fulfil assurances made in Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act. TDP MPs staged protests inside and outside parliament and even outside Prime Minister’s residence demanding justice to Andhra Pradesh.

In state capital in Amaravati, Naidu on April 20 observed a day-long hunger strike.

“BJP has colluded with a tainted party, YSR Congress to do injustice to 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. Our fight will continue against them until justice gets delivered and there is no compromise on that," he said.

The party has been organising cycle and bike rallies in constituencies across the state making public aware of injustice done to AP.