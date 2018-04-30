Karnataka polls: BS Yeddyurappa won’t be part of Modi rallies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP’s master strategist Amit Shah’s reported decision to keep the party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in the state and instead have him chart out his own intense campaign tour, has surprised many.

While party leaders claim it is part of the strategy to maximise the impact of its star campaigners, the move raised questions as to whether there is more than meets the eye. The BJP top brass has drawn up plans for Modi to address about 15 rallies across the state from May 1 to 10. However, Yeddyurappa is unlikely to share the stage with Modi in most of these rallies. This has fuelled speculation of Yeddyurappa drawing the ire of BJP bosses following protests held in Mysuru against its decision not to field his son Vijayendra from Varuna constituency.

With less than two weeks left for reaching out to people all over the state, the party leadership wants its star campaigners Modi, Shah and Yeddyurappa to touch all the 224 assembly segments within the available time. Having Modi, Shah and Yeddyurappa in the same place will not be ideal. The party will gain if the leaders spread out addressing as many rallies as possible. “It is all about drawing maximum benefit from every star campaigner,” sources in BJP told Express, defending the move.

Political analyst Sandeep Shastri, however, sees it as a decision that conveys the message that the party national leadership is not happy about some of the recent developments in the state party.The strong protests that were staged in Mysuru and Varuna against the party national leaders following the decision not to field Vijayendra from Varuna constituency put Shah to severe embarrassment. This was followed by mining baron G Janardhana Reddy jumping on to the centre stage of the BJP campaign in Chitradurga. Though Shah tried to control the damage by stating that BJP had nothing to do with Reddy, his claim eroded immediately as Yeddyurappa, while defending Reddy, said the latter could help the party get 10 to 15 more seats.

“The decision asking Yeddyurappa to go on his own campaign without being part of Modi’s rallies is a clear message that the BJP national leadership wants to bring greater credibility to Modi’s attack on the Siddaramaiah government on the corruption plank. It also sends a positive message to party supporters that it is ready for tough decisions if the situation demands,” Shastri said.

However according to BJP sources, Yeddyurappa is likely to participate in Modi’s rally to be held in Chamarajnagar on May 1 but is unlikely to attend most of the rallies that will follow. Yeddyurappa has been asked to touch at least 100 constituencies in two weeks and the veteran leader is determined to cover at least 120 constituencies.