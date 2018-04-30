Karnataka polls: Election campaign amid soaring heat creates great demand for Khadi products

By UNI

MYSURU: Demand for Khadi clothing such as kurtas, shirts and waistcoats has been on the rise during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign and the rising summer heat is contributing to the demand.

Youth who often do not favour wearing them are now visiting the Khadi outlets in big numbers.

The khadi shops have witnessed a spurt in the sale of the shirts kurtha and even Gandhi caps and khadi clothing in the last one moth and white linen khadi has been most sought after material.

According to Vasudevaiah, manager of an outlet run by Khadi Gramodyoga Sahakara Sangha, Holenarsipur, one of the oldest khadi institutions in the State, it was quite natural the khadi clothes are in demand and out sales has increased by 40 percent.

The sangha has a khadi production unit at Holenarsipur in Hassan district and at Badanaval in Chamarajanagar district.

Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi had once visited the spinning and weaving unit at Badanaval, where more than 200 workers weave khadi using handlooms.

"Our store alone sells khadi products, including flags, worth Rs. 75,000 daily,'' he said.

Considering the popularity and the power of Khadi, politicians chose Khadi as an integral part of their lifestyle and started their political stint.

For then, wearing Khadi is staying connected with India's formation of democracy and struggle for freedom.

This fashion statement has been passed on from one generation to the other and Indian politicians have stuck to Khadi as a symbol of nationalism.

Khadi has become the trademark of politicians and as the election season is here, crisp Khadi clothes are flying off the shelves from all Khadi stores in the state.

Cashing on the trend, most of the stores are offering discounts that range between 15 to 30 per cent.

Mr Gopal, owner of the Tirupur Khadi Store at Lansdowne building, says, "It is election season and business has increased.

''We sell Khadi shirts, pants, towels, National flags and lungis along with Khadi cloth material. We are in the business since 85 to 90 years. Business is generally good in summer as Khadi acts smooth on our skins. We get finished products from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Karnataka," he said.

Another owner of outlet of khadi stores said the sales have gone up after the election dates were announced.

''We are earning Rs. 30,000 extra on a daily basis compared to other days. The range of Khadi material varies from Rs. 160 per metre to Rs. 500 per metre depending on the quality. We are offering 15 per cent discount.​ Generally many political parties buy material from us and get their dress stitched outside," he said.

City Congress President R. Murthy speaking at a Khadi store in the city told UNI that he was not a candidate but was canvassing for Congress candidate.

Just yesterday I bought four white Khadi shirts costing Rs.3,600.

In the blazing sun, while we are on the move seeking votes, Khadi keeps us cool, he said.

Even at Khadi Bhandar on Sayyaji Rao Road near Agrahara Circle, the sale of Khadi has gone up.

The owner of the shop Shivappaji was all smiles when he said, "We stock Khadi from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai are sold here. We also sell Khadi silk. We are offering 20 to 30 per cent discount. Along with Khadi clothes, coloured Shalyas (a long piece of cloth slung over the shoulders) of Congress and BJP are also in great demand."