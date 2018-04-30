Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Election Commission says three-times higher cash, jewellery seizure this time

The EC said it has also been found that the bulk of cash seized during operations in the present assembly elections has been meant for distribution.

Published: 30th April 2018 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Karnataka gears up for assembly polls, the value of cash and jewellery seizure by the Income Tax Department there has gone up three times to about Rs 25 crore in the state as compared to the last elections, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

The EC said it has also been found that the "bulk of cash seized during operations in the present assembly elections has been meant for distribution.

"During the last assembly polls in 2013, the tax department had seized Rs 4.97 crore of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3.41 crore during the "entire" campaign period, the EC said.

"Total cash seizures (as part of the ongoing poll campaign) as on April 30 is Rs 19.69 crore and unexplained jewellery of Rs 4.81 crore has been made by the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department in Karnataka since the start of the assembly election related surveillance," the poll body said in a statement here.

There is still over a week more of campaigning left for the May 12 single-phase polls in the state.

"The probe wing of the ITD has been doing intensive surveillance and monitoring activities in the state. For the first time, teams with statutory powers and sufficient resources in terms of manpower, vehicles among others has been posted in each district of the state," the EC said.

It added that the tax sleuths, as part of this election-related drive, searched a candidate, on April 28-29, who is contesting the polls on a party ticket and he and his family have declared an income of Rs 18 crore post the raids.

The tax department is now conducting valuation of Rs 191 crore worth properties of this candidate, whose identity was not disclosed.

The action was taken against him, it said, based on "verification of his poll affidavit and some specific intelligence about cash transactions."

"It was found that the contesting candidate is a non-filer (of IT returns) since assessment year 2012-13 but had declared some income in his election affidavit.

"He put a remark in the affidavit that online filing of IT return has been blocked by the ITD and hence he could not file his return and has paid self assessment tax," it said.

The EC said that the candidate's contention that filing of e-ITRs was blocked is incorrect.

"There are substantial discrepancies between income declared by his wife in her return of income filed, declared in affidavit and actually detected during the search," it said.

The Commission said the candidate "accepted" that five assets of his family members were not declared by him in the election affidavit.

In an another instance, the EC said, raids were carried out against a person in state capital Banagalore who was "funding certain candidates of a particular party" and after 32 hours of sustained action, Rs 3.

18 crore cash was seized, that included Rs 2 crore from a car parked near the person's residence.

As part of this action, unaccounted cash of Rs 4.01 crore and 6.5 kg jewellery were seized by the taxmen during searches conducted against three contractors in Bengaluru, Davangere and Mysore.

The Income Tax Department has said that it has found evidence of inflation of purchases, payments to bogus sub contractors, inflated and fraudulent labour payments, and unaccounted cash payments during these searches in Karnataka.

The counting of votes for the 224 elected seats in the Assembly is scheduled for May 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka assembly elections
More from this section

Karnataka polls: Election campaign amid soaring heat creates great demand for Khadi products

Rahul Gandhi's proposed Mansarovar visit is guided by Analytica advice: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Karnataka Polls: JD (S) will be king, not kingmaker, declares HD Deve Gowda

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season