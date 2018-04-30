Karnataka polls: In Govindarajnagar, it’ll be a clash for prestige

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The battle for the Govindarajnagar Assembly constituency promises to be a prestige fight, between veteran BJP leader V Somanna and the young two-time MLA Priya Krishna, son of M Krishnappa. Govindarajnagar has nine wards of which six – Govindarajnagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Marenahalli, Maruthi Mandir, Mudalapalya and Nagarbhavi have BJP corporators, while Dr Rajkumar and Nayandahalli wards have Congress ones, and Kaveripura ward is represented by a JD(S) corporator.

The constituency has many issues, from badly-managed traffic, pothole-ridden roads, narrow roads and frequent flooding during monsoons to poor waste management.Somanna won four times since 1994, on a Janata Dal ticket, as an Independent and twice on a Congress ticket. He won with a Congress ticket in 2008 against BJP's R Ravindra by a large margin of 24,362 votes. But the next year, he resigned and joined the BJP. In the by-election that was held in 2009, Somanna with a BJP ticket lost the election against Priya Krishna. Son of Housing Minister M Krishnappa, Priya Krishna has not looked back since then. In the 2013 election, Priya Krishna won by 46,060 votes against BJP’s H Ravindra. Somanna played a big role in getting a good number of votes to Union Minister Ananth Kumar while contesting the Loka Sabha elections.