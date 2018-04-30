Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

People are worried about the re-entry in politics by Reddy brothers: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah on Monday said that people are worried about the reentry in politics by Reddy brothers who looted country's natural wealth and had lavish life.

Published: 30th April 2018 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File | PTI)

By UNI

YADGIR, KARNATAKA: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that people are worried about the reentry in politics by Reddy brothers who looted country's natural wealth and had lavish life.

Addressing a election campaign in Kakkari village in the District, Mr Siddaramaiah said "people are really worried about the return of tainted Janardhan Reddy and his gang who dug up hills in Ballari and running the republic of Ballari ".

Reiterating that his victory in Badami constituency was certain, he alleged that the BJP is dividing the society based on communal line.

In Badami and people will vote against the BJP.

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress party leaders were known for providing a transparent administration and expressed confidence that the people vote for Congress.

He said for a stable government people will vote for Congress.

The BJP which came to power in 2008 changed three Chief Ministers in Five years.

People were well aware about BJP leaders hungry for power.

Siddaramaiah
