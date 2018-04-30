Rahul Gandhi's proposed Mansarovar visit is guided by Analytica advice: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By UNI

BENGALURU: A day after Rahul Gandhi said he would visit Kailash Mansarovar, the BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday charged the Congress president with indulging in "gimmickry" and said the voters of India irrespective of religious affiliation will not vote for a party which is not seen as "doing good".

"It is not soft Hindutva. It's all pre-election gimmickry," Mr Chandrasekhar told UNI in an interview here.

"Everything he (Rahul Gandhi) is doing (on temple visits) is a lie. Cambridge Analytica must have said in one of the presentations that please visit temples, you may get some Hindu votes," he said.

In this context, he referred to the recent Vande Mataram row vis-a-vis Mr Gandhi and said, "a man who cannot respect his nationality, how can he show respect to his religion".

"What kind of a person will play these games to try and manipulate people's views so artificially when it is clear that his deep beliefs are totally contrary to that," the vocal Rajya Sabha MP said.

"He (Rahul) has never in his life done anything for Hindus. I am not saying that is the only measure, but whenever there are elections round the corner, he is visiting temples. He did this during Gujarat polls and doing the same in Karnataka also," he said.

Mr Gandhi told a party rally in Delhi on Sunday that after the fast approaching Karnataka polls, he would visit Kailash Mansarovar.

Mr Chandrasekhar said, "In today's politics, one thing is clear, you cannot win elections if you do not do good.

Just to attack others will take you no where".

He also said the Congress party is gradually taking the Leftists' path especially in view of the greater marginalisation of the communists.

"They (the Congress party) are becoming more Left than the Left. The communists are vanishing into obscurity you see after Tripura, the Left is neither here nor there, so who is taking the Congress position, all the heroes of JNU will replace photographs of Sitaram Yechury's and Karl Marx with the photographs of Congress leaders Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi".

' To a question, he said all Congressmen or women are "not bad people" but hastened to add in the same breadth: "They are supposed to follow the particular line because of the sycophancy of that party".

On the row sparked off by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's comments that the Congress hands have stains of 'Muslim blood', he said,"I do not know about the timing or anything of such.

Someone asked the question, he had to answer. Is there any doubt that the Congress hands are stained with Muslims' blood ?".

In this context, he said, even some Congress leaders like Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Salma Khurshid have said impeachment against Chief Justice Dipak Misra was wrong.

"But I also have friends in Congress, bahut sarey (quite a few). They are good people and also Deshbhakts (patriots); but all such leaders are trapped as part of a system wherein the particular dynasty has a certain perspective - where the nation does not matter, people don't matter, the nation do not matter," he said .

However, he argued that such 'compulsion' can work only up to a certain extent.

"To believe that they are in politics and would lose their sense of consciousness on what is right or wrong is erroneous," he said.

"People know what is right or wrong and consciously (often) do wrong," Mr Chandrashekhar maintained and added that while he did not know Mr Khurshid at all, at one point "the leaders do realise that what I am doing or saying is wrong".