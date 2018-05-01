BJP leader Sriramulu invites CM Siddaramaiah for open debate

By Express News Service

BADAMI: Bharatiya Janata Party leader B Sriramulu challenges to his opponent CM Siddaramaiah to take part in the open debate on the scams that were done by Congress party after the independence of the country.

Sriramulu was addressing the gathering after he completed his campaigns at Badami on Monday.

He said, "Instead of Narendra Modi, the state BJP leaders are enough to make Congress realize how much loss they have incurred to this nation during their regime. Congress members are experts in passing baseless statements," chided Ramulu. According to him, BJP will win more than 130 seats in the elections and will form the government without seeking the alliance of other parties. He also hinted on Amit Shah campaigning at Badami before May 10.

Speaking to the reporters, Ramulu clarified that his close friend Janardhan Reddy won't campaign for him in Badami.

He also said, "I won't campaign by accusing Congress on their attempt to split the Veerashayva-Lingayata community, and it is not my agenda," said Ramulu. He also stated that he is planning to buy a house at Badami, but he is yet to find a good one.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Ashok Kattimani, who was a former legislator from Mudhol and three-time MLC joined the BJP at an election campaign held at Hosuru village in Badami.