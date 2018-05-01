Karnataka polls 2018: A tale of Afzalpur village's many 'unusable' toilets

Asha Menon By

KALABURAGI: Raju Patil’s tea shop sits on the shoulder of a state highway. Located at the entry of Dik Sangha B village in Afzalpur, this joint is where people meet in evenings to lazily debate why a political leader must be made the Chief Minister even if another party is to form the government.

There are a few heated arguments here, which considers itself comfortably off. They have a school, though poorly equipped and staffed; there is a hospital about 7 km away for which ambulance arrives on call, though the local sub-centre is closed in the nights; and potable water has arrived, though only in the hand-pumps along the lanes. Residents do express a need for toilets though. “The gram panchayat-given toilets can be assembled ten to a day, but their septic tanks are too small. For now, we can’t use even one of them,” says Raju. The village does not have an underground drainage system to let out the waste, like in many parts of the district. “Women still head into the fields,” he says.

The sitting MLA is Mallikayya Venkayya Guttedar, who won six of the seven elections since 1985 from here. He left the Congress in a huff over being denied a ministerial post in the Siddaramaiah government, when Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank was given the IT/BT portfolio. He has been given a ticket by the BJP for the May 12 Assembly polls and the BJP leader M Y Patil migrated to Congress.

Toilet modules stand locked up along the first lane into the village. Basamma, who sits quilting a beautiful blanket in front of one such module, says that the toilet can’t be used. It has been locked by its owners who left the village looking for employment. Many here are deep in debts from loans taken for farming. But Gangappa Talware disagrees with Basamma, saying that the design is faulty. “The septic tank is only 3ft by 3ft,” says Gangappa Talware, who had to spend another `50,000 to dig the pit in his toilet deeper. A farmer who owns five acres of tur and jowar, Gangappa’s pucca cemented house stands out against his neighbours’ tin and hay shanties.

Parvathy Kumbar, who has her four grandchildren visiting for summer vacation, agrees with Gangappa. “The toilets fill up in a month,” she says, adding that most houses have big families of say eight or nine. Her straw-house stands inside a little plot that has space for a few flowering plants. Every house in this village, even it is made of uncemented stones, has such a plant its front. “They are for flowers for Gods,” says Parvathy.

Bhimashankar, a father of three daughters, has spent a few thousands to dig the pit deeper in his toilet too. “When it rains, it overflows,” he says. Toilets are usually placed away from the homes. He supports his “two families”, one in Afzalpur and the other in Kalaburagi town, working as a daily wager. Every day is better spent on labour for him, but he goes to vote. “They come in jeeps and shepherd us into them,” he says. “If we don’t go, then they will point that out when we go to them for any help”. He is on Guttedar’s side though, over the ministerial berth row. “He has been working for so many years and then they give it to an eight-year-old who can’t lace his own shoes?” Bhimashankar is hoping Guttedar will give a plot to one of his daughters, who is on the verge of divorce after her husband married another. Villagers believe that the MLA’s father bought this land and gave plots to the settlers. “He is very helpful,” Bhimashankar says.

Design may not be properly executed

Prahlad, who has worked with an NGO SOCHARA’s community health initiatives, says that the toilets may have been designed after a honey comb, which is used in many places. “There are gaps between the bricks to filter out the water, which forms about 70% of our feacal matter. This design works even with a 3 ft by 3 ft design, but local contractors can mess this up by using concrete in between or not leaving enough gap. Also in rocky terrains like Kalaburagi, this design may not work,” he says.

Home with attached toilet for a daughter

Gowramma Devindrappa Biredar has been waiting for a house in her name and a disabled-friendly vehicle for years now. She is 24 and stricken with polio, losing use of both her legs. Her father goes to every office and petitions every leader to get her her due. “She did not get her pension of `400 for a few months and I carried her to the tahsildar’s office,” he says. “I sat her down in front of his table and asked him why she does not deserve the pension”. He says this protest created a huge commotion, the official came and fell at his feet, and the pension came through. His next fight is to get his daughter independent and a house with a toilet attached is a must for that, he says. “For now, we carry her into the field,” he says. He has brought this to the attention to Guttedar, who has taken down details a few times when he came for campaigning. “But she is still waiting,” he says.