Karnataka Polls 2018: PM Modi challenges Rahul Gandhi to speak extempore for 15 minutes 

By UNI

SANTHEMARAHALLI (KARNATAKA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday challenged Congress President Rahul Gandhi to speak about Karnataka government's achievements during last five years without notes for 15 minutes in any language he feels comfortable.

Kick-starting his latest electioneering campaign for May 12 election to Legislative Assembly, Modi accepting the challenge of Gandhi who had sought the prime minister to remain in the Lok Sabha when he speaks for 15 minutes about his government said "Gandhi has stated that I cannot sit in the Parliament even if he speaks for 15 minutes, but I challenge, let him (Rahul) speak for 15 minutes in Karnataka about his government's achievements for 15 minutes without referring to any notes and in any language including Hindi or English or even in his mother tongue."

"Yes, I cannot stand for his 15 minutes speech in the Parliament, because he is a Rich man and I am a worker. I cannot wear costly clothes but can wear only Karmika dress, hence I cannot stand. But let him prove himself by speaking about Karnataka's achievements for 15 minutes," Modi said and also challenged Gandhi to refer Karnataka's engineer statement, Sir M Vishveshwaraiah's name for five times during his speech."

Modi attacks Rahul and hierarchy politics, seeks support for safeguarding democracy.

Launching a tirade attack against Congress President Rahul Gandhi and accusing the Siddaramaiah government of being corrupt and non-performing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the BJP campaign for May 12 elections urging people to shun hierarchical polity and usher in a people's government.

Modi accused the Siddaramaiah government of even terrorising the bureaucrats who found it difficult to function and how could people live safely under such regime.

He said that since last five years there was neither law nor order in the State and charged the Congress of promoting hierarchical polity even in the State by promoting the wards of politicians to fight elections much to the frustration of party workers.

He told Siddaramaiah that the 2+1 or 1+1 polity will not succeed highlighting that Siddaramaiah was contesting from two constituencies while his son in one so that even if he loses his son might continue the legacy.

Similarly, wards of a number of Ministers are also in the fray promoting politics of family in the state.

But the BJP would ensure that people's politics will not prevail in the state.

In a personal attack on Gandhi, he said that the Congress President was more keen on promoting himself, while his government was keen to perform.

Modi said April 28 would be termed as a red letter day in the country when the government ensured that all the villages were provided with electricity.

On that day marked the completion of providing electricity to 18,000 villages that were without power since Independence.

''We will not stop at that. Our next move would be to ensure that every house gets electricity connection as nearly four crore of the 25 core house in the country were without any power connection'' he said adding that '' we are a government that works as against Gandhi who seeks fame''.

"It was shameful that Gandhi had no two good words to say about this achievement of electrifying all villages," he lamented.

On the contrary former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who said in 2005 that every village would be provided with electricity but could not achieve it even in 2014 and same went with the then UPA Chairman Sonia Gandhi who went a step ahead and said every house in the country would be provided with electricity connection.

''we are a government that works'' he added.

Reiterating that farmers income will be doubled by 2022, Modi made a mention about the farmers insurance scheme that had benefited nearly 1.4 million farmers in the State and added that the government was working to improve the farmers lot and ensure that the minimum support price for farm price is increased by one and a half times.