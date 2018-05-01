Karnataka polls: BJP files complaint against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for remarks on PM Narendra Modi

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed a complaint against Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and actor Prakash Raj with the Chief Electoral Officer for 'having used defamatory and abusive language' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.

In the complaint letter the BJP accused Mevani of calling Prime Minister Modi 'a corporate salesman and a thief.'

"Jignesh Mevani in his speech at an event on April 29 in Bengaluru called our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi a corporate salesman and a thief who has looted the country," the letter read.

The letter further accused Mevani and Raj of making relentless attempts towards jeopardising Prime Minister Modi's and Yeddyurappa's image.

The complaint also sought an action senior politician AK Subbaiah who had said that Yeddyurappa along with his fiancee would runaway once polls results are out.

In the letter the BJP urged the election watchdog to further not grant any permission to either Mevani or Raj to hold any indoor or outdoor meeting in Karnataka till the polls are over.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15.